Eugene Phillips (Gene)
Simi Valley - Born October 10, 1936
Died May 07, 2020
Born in Los Angeles, a native Californian. A graduate of North Hollywood High School, Class of 1955 where he was an accomplished gymnast. Shortly after high school he attended Marinello school of Beauty where he met and soon after married his beautiful wife Mary Helen. Later moving to Simi Valley where he established his roots. He was a long time member of St. Peter Claver Parish.
Loving husband of the late (Mary Helen Silva).
He is survived by his daughter Judy, and her husband Leonard Arvizo, Scott, and his wife Terri, Steve, and his wife Sherry, Daughter Amber and her Husband Gabe Endreola.
Daughters-in-law Tracy and Theresa Phillips.
Preceded in death, are his sons Jim and Tim.
Also survived by twenty grandchildren, Nineteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Gene was a member of the Armed Forces, where he proudly served his country in The United States Airforce.
A member of the Carpenters Union of Southern California, an active member till his retirement.
Gene was an avid NASCAR fan, and would enjoy many an afternoon watching the races, Mark Martin and Jimmy Johnson, being his favorite drivers. If the races were not on, a John Wayne or World War II movie was a must, and could watch PT Boat 109 or Tora tora tora everyday.
Gene was a huge Dodgers and Rams fan, and like most sports fans, he lived and died with them each season. He also loved going to the casinos he told everyone he knew how much he loved it, and if you asked him how he did, his answer was always the same, "eh, you win some, you lose some, but I had a great time".
Gene loved to tell the stories of his youth, his time in the service as a cook and getting airtime in the planes. Building Hot Rods and race cars was a dear passion for him. He also loved building model airplanes. He was a Quiet man of faith and prayer. A devout Catholic . He enjoyed smoking and sitting outside with the two family dogs, Bella and Mr. Petey.
Gene will be terribly missed, by all who loved him.
Services will be private, due to COVID-19.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020