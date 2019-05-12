|
|
Eugene Ralph "Gene" Mancini
Camarillo - Eugene Ralph "Gene" Mancini, 70, of Camarillo, passed away on March 26, 2019 following several strokes.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Ralph and Cecilia Mancini, he was educated at Pingry, a college preparatory school in New Jersey where he graduated with the class of 1966 and played on the state championship soccer team. In 1970, he graduated from Kenyon College with a degree in Biology, and in 1974 received a master's degree in Zoology from DePauw University. Gene went on to earn his Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of Louisville in 1978.
He served in the U.S. Army as Specialist 5th class (combat medic and clinical laboratory technologist) from 1971-1972. Gene married Ruth Anne Randall in 1972 at a ceremony in San Antonio, Texas.
Dr. Mancini began his career in 1977 as a consulting environmental scientist, specializing in the ecological study and remediation of oil spills and hazardous material incidents, and technical study and reporting regarding chemistry, biology, and environmental toxicology. He was employed by Atlantic Richfield Company ("ARCO") and then British Petroleum ("BP") in Los Angeles, California until 1999. Dr. Mancini then opened his own independent environmental consulting business in Camarillo, which he ran from 1999 until his retirement in 2016.
Gene and his wife moved to Camarillo in 1982 and have lived here ever since. Dr. Mancini volunteered throughout his life for various international and local organizations, such as SETAC (Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry), which recognized him in 2016 with the Herb Ward Exceptional Service Award. Gene also volunteered for the Camarillo Family YMCA and DART (Camarillo's Disaster Assistance Response Team). He was a member of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce and enjoyed supporting local education programs, such as the "Educator of the Month" award and judging science fair projects sponsored by the Ventura County Office of Education.
In addition to serving his community, Gene devoted much of his time to music. He played saxophone as part of the Roadrunners at the Pingry School, sang tenor with the Kokosingers at Kenyon College, and recently sang in the Camarillo United Methodist Church choir for several years. He loved watching soccer, riding motorcycles, morning swims at the Camarillo Family YMCA, and spending time with his friends, family, and beloved new grandson, Vincent Michael Mancini.
Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth Anne Mancini; his son, Michael V. Mancini (Adriana); his daughter, Lisa C. Sewell (Joshua); his sister, C. Anne Tumminia; his niece, Leanne Tumminia; his uncle, John Boffa (Pat) and Mr. Boffa's four sons; his brother-in-law, Bill Randall (JoAnn); his nephew, Scott Randall; and his grandson from Michael and Adriana, Vincent Michael Mancini.
A celebration of Gene's life will be offered at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Rd., Camarillo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Environmental Defense Fund or a .
Condolences may be left at www.conejomountain.com/tributes/Eugene-Mancini.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019