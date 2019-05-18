|
|
Eugene Todd
- - Eugene Todd passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 28th. The oldest of six children, Gene grew up in a Minnesota. He was a decorated veteran and retiree of the U.S. Navy. He spent 22 years serving our country aboard ship around the world, entering into combat in WWII and the Korean War and retiring as a senior Chief Petty Officer. He traveled on numerous tours serving on eleven ships. Following retirement from the Navy, he worked another two decades in civil service at Port Hueneme's Naval Ship Weapons System and later as a civilian engineer.
Gene married his wife, Jeanne in 1952. Together, they built a good life, raising a family, and enjoying the simple pleasures. He could fix anything and always had a project going in the house or yard. He loved sports, playing both basketball and baseball in the Navy and later enjoying golf most weekends. He was an avid sports fan, favoring the Twins and Vikings. Gene belonged to the Fleet Reserve, several civic and veteran's organizations and in his later years volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Veteran's Adopt a Grave program. Gene was humble, stoic and had a great sense of humor. He was still cracking jokes, working his crossword puzzles, and enjoying ice cream up until his very last day.
Gene is survived by his brother, Arthur; his children: Tracey, Michael, Katherine, Susan, and Robert; his six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; his parents; brothers, Chester and James; sisters, Shirley and Marlene; daughters, Cynthia and Jennifer; son James, and great-grandson, Nicholas. May they rest in peace.
Gene's ashes will be scattered at sea. A private memorial service with full military honors will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign War Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 19, 2019