Eugene Vernon Haury
Eugene Vernon Haury

Eugene Vernon Haury was born March 15, 1943 in Berkeley, California and passed away September 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a life-long resident of Simi Valley.

Gene taught Jr High and High School Industrial Arts and Math in Simi Valley.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Pat, his brother, John, sister Marianne, and step-granddaughter Allison McGuire.

Gene is survived by his wife, Carol, brother Steve, daughter Liz (Larry) McNeil, two grandchildren, and three step-children and their spouses, Sarah and Tim McGuire, Rebekah and Scott Robinson, and Jacob and Leeanne Shearer.

Services will be at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12.

He will be interred in Arizona.




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
