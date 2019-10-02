|
Eugenia Scissom
- - Eugenia Scissom, 89, entered into life October 9, 1929, entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2019. She is beloved by all and on her next journey with Jesus.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 AM, at Calvary Baptist Church, 950 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. Pastor J.B. Williams officiating. Eugenia will be laid to rest at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura, CA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel (805)487-4911
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019