Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
401 West Channel Islands Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93033
(805) 487-4911
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
950 E. Pleasant Valley Road
Oxnard, CA
Eugenia Scissom


1929 - 2019
Eugenia Scissom Obituary
Eugenia Scissom

- - Eugenia Scissom, 89, entered into life October 9, 1929, entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2019. She is beloved by all and on her next journey with Jesus.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 AM, at Calvary Baptist Church, 950 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. Pastor J.B. Williams officiating. Eugenia will be laid to rest at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel (805)487-4911
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
