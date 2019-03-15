|
Eugenio "Gene" Baca
Santa Paula, CA
Eugenio (Gene) Baca of Santa Paula, California passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home in Santa Paula, California in the company of his family.
Gene was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Lorenzo (Larry) and Guadalupe (Pita) Baca. His family moved to Rodeo, California and then Martinez, California, where he grew up with his siblings, Everett, Viola, Juliette, Fermin and Louise. He attended St. Catherine Catholic School in Martinez, California. The family moved to Santa Paula and he graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1957.
Gene married Eleanor Baca and they made their home in Santa Paula for over 50 years together, where they raised their family and grandchildren.
Gene attended Ventura College and earned his AA. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.
Gene retired from Northrup Grumman after a 31-year career. He was as a manager at the Newberry Park and Pico Rivera plants. He earned a "Top Secret" security clearance. He continued his education in management and manufacturing at Northrup Grumman.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus and the parish of St. Sebastian Church. He was a boy scout leader for many years.
He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of cooking and dancing. He always had a hug and a smile for family and friends. He loved barbecuing for his family and friends. He was an avid reader. He was frequently seen at the Barnes and Noble in Ventura reading to his grandchildren which often grew to a group of children and their parents.
Gene is survived by his wife, Eleanor Baca, son Ben Baca, daughter Stacie, grandchildren, Michele, Erik, Crisabel, Julieann and Viviana, great granddaughter Olivia, his daughter in law Christina and son in laws Rene and John.
He will be met at the gates of heaven by his granddaughter Justeen.
Funeral Services for Gene Baca will be held at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 235 North Ninth Street, Santa Paula, CA on Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning with the recitation of the rosary at 10:00 AM followed immediately with the Mass of Christian Burial. Committal and interment will then follow at Pierce Bros. Santa Paula Cemetery.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 15, 2019