Eulalia C. Kister
New Cuyama - Eulalia C. Kister, 93, of New Cuyama, California, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Santa Maria among family after a brief illness. She was born in Upland, California to Julius V. and Marie M. Canchola on December 9, 1925. She had settled and lived in New Cuyama for several years and finally her last few months in Santa Maria, CA.
She had various jobs in her youth; beautician, sales, insurance, and chiropractic receptionist until she went back to school and studied nursing. She worked at Ventura County Medical Center (then called General Hospital) until her retirement in 1981.
In 1950, Eulalia married Rev. Charles Martinez, a Baptist minister, after meeting him at church and Bible retreat. They were together for 24 years and had 3 sons and a daughter. The family eventually settled in Oxnard, CA and was there in 1974 when Charles passed away.
A few years later Eulalia met Walter Kister and they were married in 1977. Together they moved to New Cuyama where Eulalia worked as a nurse in a rural clinic. Walter passed away in 2002.
Eulalia is survived by her 4 children, Charles (Chuck) Martinez, Jr. (Kathy), Vladimir (Lenny) Martinez, Juliet Flannigan (Bill), and Herb Martinez (Tammy), 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Abelina Monzon of Lake Elsinore, CA.
Eulalia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Josephine Gonzalez.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Herb Martinez. Interment will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 23, 2019