Eunice Manning Koch
Ventura - Eunice Manning Koch died peacefully in Ventura on January 22, 2020. Born Eunice Field Manning on August 21, 1925, in San Diego, California, she grew up there, attended Herbert Hoover High School, graduating in February of 1943. She was married in San Diego, California, on September 11, 1943, to Fremont Pershing Koch, an intern at San Diego County Hospital. During Dr. Koch's military service (Army battalion surgeon) in the South Pacific, Eunice attended San Diego State College where she was a member of Phi Sigma Nu. Upon the return of her husband two years later, the couple lived one year in St. Louis for his pediatric training. They returned to California in 1947 where Dr. Koch completed his residency at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. They settled in Temple City where he set up practice, moving later to Arcadia to raise five children. Eunice graduated from California State University in Los Angeles in 1969.
In Arcadia Eunice was involved with the PTA (Life Member), American Association of University Women (AAUW), League of Women Voters, and the Pasadena Assistance League. A lifelong Episcopalian, she was the first woman to serve on the vestry of the Church of the Transfiguration in Arcadia in 1968.
In 1970 the Koches moved to Ventura where Eunice became involved in real restate for nine years. She was a member of the Ventura County Symphony League and established the Design House project as a fundraiser for the Symphony in 1983. Eunice was an active member of two parishes in Ventura County, St. Andrews in Ojai and St. Paul's in Ventura.
She will be remembered by many for the "Voila! Coffee Beans" business on Thompson Boulevard which she established in 1978 with her daughter, Marjo Gardner. After selling the business in 1995, Eunice volunteered as a tutor-coordinator at Lincoln Elementary School under Project Understanding for a number of years; was a volunteer with Ventura County Medical Center; a member of C.A.S.A. Program of Interface and a faithful supporter of Planned Parenthood of Ventura County.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Everett and Eleanor Field Manning; her brother, Floyd Everett Manning, Jr.; and her husband, Fremont P. Koch in 1991.
She is survived by daughters Nancy Szabo (John); Marjo Gardner (David); and Valerie Patscheck (Stan); sons Steven Koch (Janice); and Brian Koch. Grandchildren Chad Crittenden (Dyann), Mollie Crittenden, Nathalie Rubin (Gary), Sandra Hamlat, Sarah Gardner (David), Jesse Patscheck, Jeffrey Cuevas-Koch (Marisa), Stefanie Koch, Victoria Koch (Trevor), and Thomas Koch also survive, along with 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Ventura, on February 8 at 2:00 PM. Her ashes will be entombed in St. Paul's Columbarium garden.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, 2020