Eva Jean Russell
Eva Jean Russell

Ventura - Eva Jean Sepulveda Russell (Jean) passed away peacefully at home with her children at her side in Ventura, California on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 94.

She was born in Bakersfield, California on February 19, 1926 and schooled in Ventura at Lincoln Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School, and Ventura High School.

She was a devoted wife to Clifford L. Russell who passed away in 2014. Together they owned a furniture and appliance business in Ventura and Oxnard for many years.

Cliff and Jean raised four children in Ventura. Ewan Russell, from Ojai, Linda Jean Russell Caligiuri, from Thousand Oaks, Conni Russell McCarthy, from Thousand Oaks, and Jeff Russell, from Ventura.

She is survived by her 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. A special thanks to her loving caregiver, Anne Perrera, who provided unlimited caregiving hours and to Community Care and Hospice.

She was a devout Christian and volunteered many hours of service to the ministries at Ventura Missionary Church.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Ca. A private graveside burial and memorial will be held for her family.

To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Eva's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
