Evelyn Corene StilesVentura - Evelyn Corene Stiles, 82, was called home to reunite with her family, on October 24, 2020, after an extended illness. She will be missed every day by those she left behind on this earth. She died in Ventura, California.Corene was born in Ventura, on April 18, 1938. She was the youngest of the six children of Ralph William Goodman and Tressa Mae Jensen. She spent her entire life surrounded by her loving siblings and her extended family. She loved her family and her beautiful hometown. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1956 and is still remarkably close to her high school classmates. She was a member of the high school reunion committee for many years.She married a local boy, Curtis Patrick Stiles. After their marriage they attended USC, where she worked as a secretary to the president of the university. She loved this job, but she quit prior to the birth of her first child and dedicated the rest of her life to being a mother and grandmother. That was her priority and her passion.She and Curtis raised six children and taught them the importance of education and hard work. Soon twenty-one precious grandchildren came, and she was involved in the lives of each one of them.She was always fun, and our house was filled with laughter. She was creative, and artistically talented. She enjoyed many hobbies including crochet, floral design, calligraphy, and baking. She made the most spectacular Halloween costumes the world has ever seen. Her house was decorated with appropriate décor and a table display for every holiday known to man. A mandatory camping trip with her children and grandchildren to Yosemite was a cherished annual event.Corene was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She attended the Ventura First and Second Wards where she served in many capacities including twice as the Relief Society President. Her favorite calling in the church was that of gospel essential teacher. She encouraged her descendants to follow along with her on the covenant path and was a great example of faithfulness and enduring to the end to all of them. No one was ever allowed to leave her home without saying a family prayer.Corene was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her sisters Norma Cecil, Gladys Goodman, and her brothers Richard and John "Jack" Goodman. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Tonnies of Ventura, her sons Kevin (Norma), Daniel, and Martin (Jordan)Stiles, and her daughters Robyn O'Conner (John), Carolyn Myers (Gordon), and Shauna (Erik) Peoples. She leaves behind her treasured twenty-one grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, October 31, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at 3501 Loma Vista Road in Ventura. Burial will follow immediately at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.