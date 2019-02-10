|
Evelyn Mae Danley
Ojai, CA
Evelyn Mae (Shirey) Danley, 100 years young, of Ojai, California, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 in Ojai. Evelyn was born in West Mecca, Ohio to LeRoy and Irma Shirey on March 13, 1918. She went to high school at Central High School in Muncie, Indiana and graduated in 1937. During her senior year she went to work for Indiana Bell Telephone Company and remained there for about 2 years. After moving to California in 1943, she returned to the telephone company (Pacific Bell) in 1953 and retired in 1978. Evelyn enjoyed interior decorating. She was never trained in this field, but had a natural ability to create beautiful homes. While living in Garden Grove, California she won the 1980 Home of the Year Award. She also painted, both oil and water colors. Her family is blessed with many of her paintings.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Walter of Boerne, Texas and her daughter, Sue of Ojai, California. Her son Robert preceded his mother in death in March, 2013. Nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren also survive Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ojai Valley Christian Fellowship, 1290 Grand Avenue, Ojai, California 93023.
Evelyn was a wonderful mother whose family meant the world to her. In 1985, she designed her Granny Flat, which was built in Sue's back yard.
She especially loved her lavender garden. It was a blessing for her to live close to her two granddaughters as they grew up. In 2016, at the age of 98, she decided living alone was getting to be quite difficult. So, she designed a room in Sue's home and in August, she moved in. This is where she lived for 2 1/2 wonderful years, and where she passed away in January 2019. She is truly missed.
A family service will be held in the spring to honor our mother at the home of Evelyn's daughter, Sue.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 10, 2019