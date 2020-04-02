|
Evelyn Marie Core passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness. With her dear friend and "adopted" son Anthony Russo by her side, Evelyn slipped away while holding her favorite cross to meet her beloved Jesus Christ. Born Evelyn Marie Cendroski on January 27, 1928, in Wichita, Texas, she was one of three children born to John and Mamie Cendroski, with older brother, Bobby J., and younger brother, Harry G.
Evelyn attended Wichita Falls High School in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Evelyn married Walter L. Core on November 30, 1967 in Santa Barbara, CA. Walt and Evelyn made their home in Camarillo, CA for nearly 50 years, where they made many lifelong friends.
Evelyn worked as a psychiatric technician at Camarillo State Hospital, from which she retired in 1993. She and Walt enjoyed working on their home, square dancing, camping in their motor home, and fishing. They enjoyed taking trips around Southern California to visit sites and recreation adventures. They enjoyed listening to music, especially the "big bands," and watching western movies.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her father, John Cendroski; mother, Mamie (Murphy) Cendroski; brother, Bobby J. Cendroski; and her husband, Walter L. Core.
She is survived by her brother, Harry Cendroski; niece, Kim Hilmer; great-niece, Payton Hilmer; nephew, Johnny Cendroski; and step-daughter, Valerie Ashworth.
Evelyn was a sweet, kind, loving soul who was always willing to help others and gave generously of herself but was reluctant to ever ask for help. She will be sorely missed.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park and Cemetery, Camarillo, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020