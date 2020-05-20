Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
1805 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80232
(303) 433-3333
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Romero Family Funeral Home
1805 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80232
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fang Liu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fang "Flora Liu" Liu


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fang "Flora Liu" Liu Obituary
Fang "Flora Liu" Liu

Camarillo - Liu Fang (known also as Flora Liu) passed away on 12 May 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer with her husband and son by her side. Flora was born on 6 October 1965 in Beijing, Peoples Republic of China, the daughter of Xiong Ying Liu and Shu Hua Hao. She was a 1988 graduate of Beidu (Beijing University) with a Bachelor's degree in Physics and after graduation worked for several healthcare companies including Siemens and General Electric Healthcare. Flora came to the United States in 2008 when she married her husband, David Conrad. They have spent wonderful years living together in Palatine, Illinois and Southern California, as well as Guangzhou, P.R. China. She had many friends and classmates from middle school, high school, university and work, with whom she enjoyed lasting relationships with and spoke to frequently. They remember her for her kindness and gentle nature, as well as being generous, independent, smart, curious, bright, beautiful and romantic. Her family remembers her for her dedication to family, for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother and for her smile and soft voice.

Flora is survived by her husband David Conrad and son Steven Conrad, as well as her stepson Ken Nielsen (wife Jolene) and their children David and Ruby, her stepdaughter Rachel Eckert (husband Keith) and their children Miranda and Brayden, her stepson Michael (wife Sarah), her mother Shu Hua Hao and her brother Liu Peng (wife Tang Liwen) and nephew Liu Yihang.

A memorial service will be held at Romero Family Funeral Home, 1805 S. Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, Colorado on 26 May 2020, followed by interment at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on 27 May 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting mourners help celebrate Flora through donations to the Liu Fang Memorial Scholarship being established in her memory. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/liu-fang-memorial-scholarship?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 20 to May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fang's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -