|
|
Fang "Flora Liu" Liu
Camarillo - Liu Fang (known also as Flora Liu) passed away on 12 May 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer with her husband and son by her side. Flora was born on 6 October 1965 in Beijing, Peoples Republic of China, the daughter of Xiong Ying Liu and Shu Hua Hao. She was a 1988 graduate of Beidu (Beijing University) with a Bachelor's degree in Physics and after graduation worked for several healthcare companies including Siemens and General Electric Healthcare. Flora came to the United States in 2008 when she married her husband, David Conrad. They have spent wonderful years living together in Palatine, Illinois and Southern California, as well as Guangzhou, P.R. China. She had many friends and classmates from middle school, high school, university and work, with whom she enjoyed lasting relationships with and spoke to frequently. They remember her for her kindness and gentle nature, as well as being generous, independent, smart, curious, bright, beautiful and romantic. Her family remembers her for her dedication to family, for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother and for her smile and soft voice.
Flora is survived by her husband David Conrad and son Steven Conrad, as well as her stepson Ken Nielsen (wife Jolene) and their children David and Ruby, her stepdaughter Rachel Eckert (husband Keith) and their children Miranda and Brayden, her stepson Michael (wife Sarah), her mother Shu Hua Hao and her brother Liu Peng (wife Tang Liwen) and nephew Liu Yihang.
A memorial service will be held at Romero Family Funeral Home, 1805 S. Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, Colorado on 26 May 2020, followed by interment at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on 27 May 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting mourners help celebrate Flora through donations to the Liu Fang Memorial Scholarship being established in her memory. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/liu-fang-memorial-scholarship?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 20 to May 26, 2020