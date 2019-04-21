|
|
Fani "Nina" Varnava
Ventura, CA
Fani "Nina" Varnava, 89, of Ventura, CA passed away peacefully on 17 April 2019 at home. May her memory be eternal.
Nina was born in Trikala, Greece to Nicholaos and Maria Kostopoulos on 12 February 1930. She was an excellent student in Greece and was the first woman selected to attend the University of Arizona as part of the Tucson, AZ - Trikala, Greece sister city affiliation. She received a Bachelor of Science in 1954 and Master's Degree in 1959 in Nutrition. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
Nina worked for the Greek Government teaching agricultural methods, taught Greek to many people in California and did Greek to English translations in court cases. She was a devoted homemaker, parent, and wife.
Nina was a founding member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, in Camarillo California, and was involved with the Philoptochos Society, Daughters of Penelope and St. Anne's Guild.
She was an excellent cook, and was fond of knitting, travelling, watching game shows, and being around the family, friends, and church.
Nina married Nick Varnava on 14 June 1959 and they were together for nearly 60 years until her passing.
Nina is survived by husband, Nick; children Sophie (spouse Roy) of Port Hueneme, CA;
Demetrios Andrew (Kit), of Ventura, CA; and Bill (Sophia) of Ventura, CA. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Christina, Patrick, Shauna, Roy, Jacob, and Andrew, along with several nephews and nieces in Greece, England, and Cyprus. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ketty, all of whom lived in Greece.
Special thanks to her Godson, Mr. Steve Hochberger, the entire team at AD Care, especially, Flory Balderama and Sara Perez, and the team at Assisted Hospice Care for making Nina's last days comfortable. The care and love shown to the family will be remembered forever.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Liturgy to be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10am in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 5750 Santa Rosa Road Camarillo. Interment will follow at 2pm in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nina's name to St. Demetrios Church, 5575 Santa Rosa Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, or the of Ventura County.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019