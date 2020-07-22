Fay L. Miller
Fay L. Miller, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, best friend, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020, with her family at her side.
Born in Fremont, Ohio in 1934, Fay was raised on a farm in Green Springs, Ohio, along with her two younger sisters, Janice and Joneal. In high school, she met the man she would spend nearly 67 years with, Richard Miller. They married in 1953. Daughter, Dawn, was born in 1954, followed by son, Vince, in 1957. Six months after Vince was born, Fay and Richard packed their belongings and moved to Ventura, CA, where they made an idyllic life for their family. In the early years, although money was tight, Fay made sure the home felt warm, welcoming and comfortable. She was a master of stretching the budget so that the family always had what it needed. She could make the tastiest meals out of whatever food was in the cupboard!
In 1967, daughter Apryl was born. In addition to raising three children and running the household, Fay loved the time she spent with her grandchildren, Tyler, Christian and Lauren. She was an active member of the College United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed socializing with her church family. She continued to enjoy attending services at the First United Methodist Church after the closing of CUMC. Fay was an avid reader, loved travelling, gardening, going to movies, playing cards, catching up with family and friends on the telephone and HGTV!
Fay is pre-deceased by her parents, Marvin and Marie Feindel and survived by her loving husband, Richard; children, Dawn Woods (Jeff), Vince Miller (Jane) and Apryl Haskell (Rick); grandchildren, Tyler, Christian and Lauren; sisters, Janice Hoffman (Dick) and Joneal Goodsite (Ernie).
Although at this time there will be no formal service, the family asks that you celebrate Fay's life with a good thought and/or prayer. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(St.Jude.org
).