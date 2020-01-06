Services
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
128 South Eighth Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-5595
Resources
More Obituaries for Feliciano Calzada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Feliciano "Felix" Calzada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Feliciano "Felix" Calzada Obituary
Feliciano "Felix" Calzada

Feliciano "Felix" Calzada, age 98 ½, went peacefully to be with God, Mother Mary, and his family on December 28, 2019 in the presence of his loved ones.

Felix was born on June 9, 1921 in Colton, California to Eulogio and Francisca Calzada. He was predeceased by his wife Dolores, his parents, sister Guadalupe, brothers Selestino, Alejandro, George, and Daniel.

Felix grew up during the Depression, and he, and all of his family had to follow the crops as laborers. They all learned what it takes to survive, and support each other as a family. This life lesson was carried and passed on to each of their families.

When World War II came Felix entered the Army Air Corps and obtained the Rank of Sergeant. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. He was awarded a Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, and Distinguished Unit Badge.

In 1947 Felix married Dolores Garcia and were married for 52 ½ years. Together they built a family and had a daughter Irene and a son Richard. Felix and Dolores fully supported each other by sharing cooking, cleaning, washing, vacuuming and other household duties. Felix was a role model because he went against the typical stereotype characteristics of a 1950's husband and father. He always put his family first and gave everything he had to them. Felix only had seven years of schooling, but that did not stop him from fully supporting his family. He worked at Burpee Seed Company for most of his life. Then a few hard labored years at Weyerhaeuser Company, and finally he was filled with joy to work as a custodian at Saticoy Elementary School in Ventura where he received much praise, appreciation and love from staff and students. He was given a special retirement ceremony, which included a song written and sung about him, as well as a tree planted and a plaque placed on the school grounds in his honor.

Felix was blessed to always have had the love and care of a family around him, which meant so much to him. In the last few years of his life he was dearly loved by his companion Delia and her family. When Felix needed to leave his home, and required nursing care, he again was fortunate to receive warm, caring, and family-like attention at Coastal View Skilled Nursing Facility in Ventura.

Felix is survived by his children and their families, daughter Irene Cota (Husband Ignacio) and son Richard Calzada. Grandchildren Ricardo, Gabriel, Daniel, Alicia, Diana Marie, and Lorena. Great-grandchildren Kai, Samuel, Reina, Irene Georgia, Daniel Ken, and Amor Dianne, and companion Delia Marquez.

All services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, 128 S. 8th Street, Santa Paula, California. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 427 N. Oak Street, Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Feliciano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -