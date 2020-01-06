|
Feliciano "Felix" Calzada
Feliciano "Felix" Calzada, age 98 ½, went peacefully to be with God, Mother Mary, and his family on December 28, 2019 in the presence of his loved ones.
Felix was born on June 9, 1921 in Colton, California to Eulogio and Francisca Calzada. He was predeceased by his wife Dolores, his parents, sister Guadalupe, brothers Selestino, Alejandro, George, and Daniel.
Felix grew up during the Depression, and he, and all of his family had to follow the crops as laborers. They all learned what it takes to survive, and support each other as a family. This life lesson was carried and passed on to each of their families.
When World War II came Felix entered the Army Air Corps and obtained the Rank of Sergeant. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. He was awarded a Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, and Distinguished Unit Badge.
In 1947 Felix married Dolores Garcia and were married for 52 ½ years. Together they built a family and had a daughter Irene and a son Richard. Felix and Dolores fully supported each other by sharing cooking, cleaning, washing, vacuuming and other household duties. Felix was a role model because he went against the typical stereotype characteristics of a 1950's husband and father. He always put his family first and gave everything he had to them. Felix only had seven years of schooling, but that did not stop him from fully supporting his family. He worked at Burpee Seed Company for most of his life. Then a few hard labored years at Weyerhaeuser Company, and finally he was filled with joy to work as a custodian at Saticoy Elementary School in Ventura where he received much praise, appreciation and love from staff and students. He was given a special retirement ceremony, which included a song written and sung about him, as well as a tree planted and a plaque placed on the school grounds in his honor.
Felix was blessed to always have had the love and care of a family around him, which meant so much to him. In the last few years of his life he was dearly loved by his companion Delia and her family. When Felix needed to leave his home, and required nursing care, he again was fortunate to receive warm, caring, and family-like attention at Coastal View Skilled Nursing Facility in Ventura.
Felix is survived by his children and their families, daughter Irene Cota (Husband Ignacio) and son Richard Calzada. Grandchildren Ricardo, Gabriel, Daniel, Alicia, Diana Marie, and Lorena. Great-grandchildren Kai, Samuel, Reina, Irene Georgia, Daniel Ken, and Amor Dianne, and companion Delia Marquez.
All services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, 128 S. 8th Street, Santa Paula, California. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 427 N. Oak Street, Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020