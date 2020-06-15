Felipe "Popeye" Amaro Dominguez
Oxnard - Please join us in celebrating the life of Felipe "Popeye" Amaro Dominguez, 60, whom passed away on May 30, 2020.
He is survived by his 4 children Rebecca Gutierrez, Felipe Dominguez, Sandy Dominguez, Gabriella (precious Angel) Dominguez and his girlfriend Kathy Parker. His 4 brothers Bobby Dominguez, David Dominguez, Tony Dominguez and Johnny (Nani) Dominguez. As well as 12 grandchildren, Jasmine, Anna, Naomi, Samantha, Lazaro, Miguel, Irma, Ignacio, Lila, Andrew, Olivia, and Anayah. As well as many many more family.
We will be mourning the lose of our beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather and Boyfriend on June 19th, 2020 with visitation to be held from 2:00pm to 5:30pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A street in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at one time inside of the chapel.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Felipe's name located below "Obituaries."
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.