|
|
Felix Cienfuegos
Santa Paula - Felix Cienfuegos of Santa Paula, age 96, passed away peacefully at home on October 21 2019. He was born in Candelaria de la Frontera, Santa Ana, El Salvador Central America on June 3, 1923.
He came to Santa Paula from El Salvador in 1963, he and his wife Rita raise five children in Santa Paula.
He is survived by his wife Rita of 64 years, his Children; Edgar Argueta, Ruth Bonilla,Maria Cienfuegos and Edith Cienfuegos; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 Great great grandchildren.
When retired he would spend his days taking care of his fruit trees and growing vegetables. He was always there to help all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Felix was always willing to lend a hand to those in need he helped many that came to Santa Paula until they could get settled. He had a big heart and always welcomed everyone into his home.
Services for Felix will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, starting with a Visitation at 4:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula, located at 128 S 8th St, in Santa Paula. A Rosary will be held at 7:00pm. A Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Anthony's Church, 2511 S C St, Oxnard. Graveside Services will follow at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Rd, in Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019