Fernando Medina "Nando"
Oxnard - Fernando Medina "Nando" passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 7, 2020 in Oxnard, Ca. Fernando was born September 21, 1951 in San Jose, Ca.
Fernando was a very happy, joyful, kind person and loved to socialize with everybody. He loved to dance and do his exercises.
Fernando was preceded in death by his father Manuel Medina, his mother Ruth Medina, sister's Carmen Garcia,Ida Medina, and brother Manuel Medina Jr.
Fernando is survived by his siblings Ruby Medina, Elvia Razo, Lidia Sanchez, Linda Lopez, Rene Medina, Ralph Medina, Joel Medina, and Sidro Ramirez.
Tio Nando you will be missed and remembered truly. We all love you very much and will always be in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with a Rosary to begin at 11:00am at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H street in Oxnard.
