|
|
Florence Ruth Scharch
Ventura, CA
Florence Ruth Scharch, age 96, passed away peacefully with family at home on March 29, 2019. She married Richard G. Scharch in June 1946, who preceded her in death in 2013 after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her brothers Harvey and Louis Denton, her children Bill (Rena), Fay (Frank), Dan (Kay), Richard (Patty), Roseanne (David), 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Florence was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. A funeral Mass will be held on April 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Jude Catholic Church, 32032 Lindero Cyn. Rd., Westlake Village. Interment will follow at Conejo Mountain Cemetery in Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 3, 2019