1/1
Florentino Ramirez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florentino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florentino Ramirez

Florentino Ramirez, age 96, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on June 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was born October 16, 1923 in SLP, Mexico. At the age of 17, he eloped and married the love of his life, Andrea Ramirez, in February 1941 who preceded him in death in 2017.

Florentino immigrated to the United States in the 1950s in search of work and a better life for his family. He accomplished becoming a Naturalized Citizen along with his wife and children. He worked for many years until he retired in the 1990s. He enjoyed camping, playing card games and spending time with family. He was a great competitor and hard worker, attributes and skills he instilled onto his family.

Florentino is survived by his 11 children, 39 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Known as a family man, he proudly escorted each of his 7 daughters down the isle on their wedding day. He was beloved and respected by many.

Please join us in honoring his life Monday morning July 6, 2020, between 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Funeraria del Angel, 401 W Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033. Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Clara Church, 323 S E St, Oxnard, CA 93030. Burial to be held at Santa Clara Cemetery following mass.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved