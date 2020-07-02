Florentino Ramirez



Florentino Ramirez, age 96, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on June 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was born October 16, 1923 in SLP, Mexico. At the age of 17, he eloped and married the love of his life, Andrea Ramirez, in February 1941 who preceded him in death in 2017.



Florentino immigrated to the United States in the 1950s in search of work and a better life for his family. He accomplished becoming a Naturalized Citizen along with his wife and children. He worked for many years until he retired in the 1990s. He enjoyed camping, playing card games and spending time with family. He was a great competitor and hard worker, attributes and skills he instilled onto his family.



Florentino is survived by his 11 children, 39 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Known as a family man, he proudly escorted each of his 7 daughters down the isle on their wedding day. He was beloved and respected by many.



Please join us in honoring his life Monday morning July 6, 2020, between 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at Funeraria del Angel, 401 W Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033. Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Clara Church, 323 S E St, Oxnard, CA 93030. Burial to be held at Santa Clara Cemetery following mass.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store