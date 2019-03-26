|
Florentino Silva Vinzon
Oxnard, CA
Florentino "Toots" Vinzon passed away on March 21, 2019 in Oxnard, CA. He is survived by his 5 children, Noel (Arlene) Vinzon, Jennifer Vinzon, Daisy (Michael) Henn, Liberty (Jason) Deal, Delilah (Nhan) Nguyen; and his 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Vinzon, and his beloved wife, Fe Vinzon. Having lived over 50 years in Oxnard, Toots was a pillar of the community. He devoted his life to his family, the U.S. Navy, the Catholic church, and the Filipino community of Ventura County. He will be remembered fondly by all those whose lives he touched, particularly for his unmatched generosity, extraordinary wisdom, unquestionable integrity, and infectious smile. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on March 29, 2019 in the Parish Hall at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 463 W Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, followed by a vigil service at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on March 30, 2019 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Burial will follow the funeral at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019