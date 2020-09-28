Floyd Burton Bennett



Westlake Village - Floyd Burton "Bennie" Bennett, long time Westlake Village resident, passed away 1 July 2020 at the home he shared with his daughter in Surprise, AZ. He was 91 years old.



Mr. Bennett was born 26 April 1929, in Oakland, CA, to Floyd S. Bennett and Alexa "Peggy" Bellsmith. After graduating high school in 1948, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving until 1952 as a Sergeant First Class while stationed at Fort Riley, KS. It was there in 1950 that while accompanying an Army buddy on a double date, he met the love of his life, Berniece Evelyn Nicholson, his "Kansas sunflower." They were married 2 March 1952, in Winchester, KS. Soon after and with the generous help of Berniece's aunt and uncle, Margaret and Ralph Fearn, the Bennetts removed to Las Cruces, NM, where Floyd attended New Mexico State University. Floyd represented the state to the Congress on American Industry in 1954 and served as student body president his senior year. Following graduation in 1956 with a BS in mechanical engineering, Floyd relocated to Inglewood, CA, where Hughes Aircraft sponsored his MS in mechanical engineering at the University of Southern California.



In 1959, the Bennetts moved to Woodland Hills, CA, and Floyd began his successful 29-year professional career as an engineer and manager at Rocketdyne, engaged in the design and development of advanced jet engines for the Space Shuttle. By the time of his retirement in 1988, Floyd was the Director of Advanced Research Programs, responsible for the work of more than 200 senior technical personnel and for developing, among other technologies, high power lasers for the Strategic Defense Initiative.



Having become some of the first residents of Westlake Village, CA, in 1968, the Bennetts built deep roots and had a broad impact during their nearly 40 years there. While retired, Floyd served his community as an elder and chairman of the Christian Church of the Hills, Wellness Community volunteer, Westlakers President, and First Neighborhood HOA President. After the passing of his beloved Berniece in 2007, Floyd moved to Arizona to be near his daughter Lisa, who selflessly cared for him for the next thirteen years. There he continued his community service, counseling those in need at the local food bank.



Mr. Bennett is survived by three children Stephen (Cynthia) Bennett of Las Cruces, NM, Lisa (Andre) David of Surprise, AZ, and Eugene (Yan) Campbell of Redwood City, CA, and two brothers, Donald (Elizabeth) Bennett of Escalon, CA, and Galie (Joyce) Bennett of Holiday Island, AR. In his later years, he immensely enjoyed his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who all adored him.



Aside from his family and his faith, his proudest accomplishment was developing the Space Shuttle Main Engines during his years at Rocketdyne. When it is safe to do so, he will be interred alongside Berniece and a celebration of life will be held at Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village.









