Floyd Emil Maurer
Oxnard - Floyd Emil Maurer passed on September 13, 2020 in Oxnard CA, he was 87 years old. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Solomon and Helen Maurer, brothers: Sol and William, his sister June, his ex-wife Merilyn, and his wife Alice.
He is survived by his sister Hilda, his children; Debbie, Laurie, Jacqueline, Connie, and Catharine, 11 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, 6 Nieces and 3 Nephews; his step children; John, Julie, and David, 8 Grandchildren, and 12 Great Grandchildren.
Floyd was born and raised in Portland Oregon. After High School Floyd became a member of the Merchant Marines. On July 10, 1953 Floyd enlisted into the U.S. Army. Floyd was assigned to the job of Company Clerk. While in the army Floyd received four decorations; National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Floyd was given an Honorable discharge on July 9, 1956.
In 1958, Floyd met Merilyn Willson. She was a mother of two daughters, Debbie and Laurie. Floyd married Merilyn in June of 1958, becoming an instant father. Floyd and Merilyn had three daughters, Jacqueline, Connie, and Catharine. Floyd and Merilyn divorced in 1974.
In 1982 Floyd met his soulmate Alice Crowley. On January 29, 1988 Floyd and Alice were married. Unknown to him, for decades Floyd had a series of small strokes, by 2010 he had severe dementia. Alice took care of Floyd until her death in 2015.
Throughout his life Floyd had a great love for the ocean and fishing. He loved to swim. Floyd played the guitar, he and Alice loved singing together, especially when traveling. He was a do-it-yourselfer, building many different things. Floyd loved watching Westerns on TV. No matter what his employment Floyd was always of service to others.
Rest in Peace Floyd, you are now whole again.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to help feed the needy:
Ventura and Conejo Valley programs:
Family to Family
P.O. Box 5804, Ventura, Ca 93005.
or
Manna of Conejo Valley:
online donation; https://mannaconejo.org/