Floyd Lee Clawson



Floyd Lee Clawson was born in Great Bend Kansas on November 22, 1932, and was raised on the plains during times encompassing both the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. His hard-scrabble upbringing infused him with a deep sense of work, sacrifice, and responsibility. As a child, he earned the neighborhood nickname "Good'er Boy." With some pride, he often recounted driving trucks and equipment on his parents' farm beginning at age 11. In junior high school, he earned his way as the engineer of a chest-high, genuine steam-driven locomotive that ferried children on a track through the city park.



His parents split up and he followed his mother to California and entered Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Floyd was very proud of the football team, and his ability to participate as an undersized player, exceptionally hardened by farm labor, on a squad that frequently vied for state banners. After school he joined the Long Beach Sea Scouts, and learned to sail the coast of Southern California



Floyd returned to the Midwest, and earned a four-year geology degree from The University of Oklahoma, while working at the training facilities of his equally beloved Sooners gridiron squad.



He graduated to enter the army during peacetime, and with considerable topographic map-reading skills, was channeled into military intelligence, receiving plum assignments: Starting as a courier in The Pentagon, shuttling around Washington, D.C., he brandished a sidearm, to protect the contents of the briefcase hand-cuffed to his other wrist. His final tour of duty was in Honolulu, as part of the post-WWII defensive posture in (the still territory of) Hawaii.



American infatuation with the romance of Hawaii was not lost upon him as he met and married Masako, a Japanese-American school teacher from Kauai. They returned to California and briefly settled in Torrance to start their family.



The burgeoning oilfields of Ventura beckoned to Floyd who moved to Carpinteria and worked for Chancellor Western Oil and Development, in the facility still visible on the 101, recognizable by its flare, just south of Rincon. He parlayed his training in geology into a mastery of petroleum engineering, and an authoritative knowledge of all aspects of the industry. He was recruited to work for Continental Oil Company (CONOCO) in Ventura, spending years bringing new engineers into the industry. His "gift of blarney" got him enlisted into the corporation's travelling national speakers bureau. At one time, he knew everyone in this business in this county. His employed career peaked when he forged discoveries, and production of reservoirs so significant he was named industry "Oil Man of the Year"



He ventured to open his own company, "Clawson Petroleum Consultants," with producing fields in Saticoy, and contracted his expertise with numerous other independent drillers in the area. Beyond work, he found time to teach geology at Ventura College, and chaired the speakers for the Petroleum Production Pioneers organization well after his retirement.



In is home town, Floyd joined, and became master of the Carpinteria Masonic Lodge. He volunteered to umpire the boy's summer baseball program, well before Little, or Pony League became widespread. When his son came of age, he took on coaching a team each year, always named either the Dodgers, or Angels of course. When the organizer, an aging high school coach moved on, Floyd shouldered the responsibility of directing the entire league each season. His crowning achievements included several packed bus trips of boys of summer to watch the Dodgers from the rowdy outfield bleachers of Chavez Ravine. "Mr. Clawson," to all the players, knew the parents and batting average of every slugger who put on a cap and picked up a glove in Carpinteria for many years.



Floyd fished and water-skied from his own outboard, the classic "hole-in-the-water-into-which-you -pour-money." He loved to travel world-wide, and chat up the locals. He effortlessly packed an encyclopedic knowledge of regional history and politics of whatever foreign country he toured. He proudly carried a high-end Nikon and took truly mediocre photographs.



When his life began to contract, he left his lifetime home overlooking the beach in Carpinteria for a house near old contacts in Ventura. Declining health and vigor found him living at "At Home in Ojai" where he passed away peacefully. His older sister still lives in Kansas. His only wife, Masako died in 2000, and he leaves a son and three granddaughters.









