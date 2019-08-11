|
|
Forrest Myron Sickler Jr.
- - Forrest Myron Sickler Jr. passed away August 9, 2019 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon Sickler. They were married in Minot, North Dakota on July 17, 1971.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Heidi Calvert with husband Scott Calvert, his daughter Heather Marien with husband Matthew Marien, as well as his four grandchildren Peyton, Hayden, Forrest, and Emerson.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, Forrest was the son of Ruby Linda Sickler and Forrest Myron Sickler Senior. He graduated from Cal State L.A. and worked as an electrical engineer for the Department of Defense.
Most of all Forrest loved his family. He was a dedicated husband, dad, and Papa. He also loved his dogs, the beach and Starbucks coffee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Barbara Zoo in his honor.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019