Charles Carroll Funeral Home
15 Teloma Drive
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 642-8134
Fowler Hester
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles Carroll Funeral Home
15 Teloma Drive
Ventura, CA 93003
Fowler Hester Jr. Obituary
Fowler Hester Jr.

Ventura - Fowler Hester, Jr died at home with his children by his side, Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born in Wilson, OK on August 28, 1926, the son of Fowler & Nettie Hester. His Family moved from Oklahoma, to California When Mr. Hester was 14 years old.

Mr. Hester was a long and faithful member of the Buenaventura Church of Christ.

He was a graduate of Santa Paula High School. He started, owned & operated Tri-Valley Drilling Service for 34 years, which still continues on under the ownership of his son Ron Hester & his business partner Tony Raya. Mr. Hester was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Genevieve Hester, his son Richard Wayne Hester, three sisters, Kathrine Brown of Santa Paula, Christine Upton of Santa Paula, & Jane Overcash of Oxnard.

He is survived by his son Ronald Paul Hester, Daughter Jeannie Richelle Hooker of Ventura CA, ten grandchildren and thirty four great-grandchildren.

A Funeral services officiated by Gailen Evans will be Held Friday May 31 2019 at 2:00pm, at Charles Carroll Funeral Home at 15 Teloma Drive, Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019
