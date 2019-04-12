|
|
Fran Spencer
Camarillo, CA
Fran Spencer passed away in her home on April 1, 2019 after a lengthily illness. She was 103 and an inspiration to all with her kindness, constant smile and positive outlook on life. Fran was a homemaker, raising 3 children while being a caregiver for her parents and whenever she was needed for any other family member or friend. She was very active in church with teaching Sunday school classes. Fran with her husband Lloyd lead the church youth group together for many years. During WWII she drove a truck transporting soldiers and supplies. Fran also worked at the Culver City Post Office for several years where she met Lloyd Spencer. She loved her family and cooking, and was very creative, enjoying making many items for her family by knitting, crocheting, sewing, and her plastic canvas ornaments every year.
Fran is survived by 3 children, Beth Wilbern, Bill Hatch, and Bonnie Grubb; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 18 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Gordon Hatch who was killed in WWII, and Lloyd Spencer; and 3 grandchildren, Bill Wilbern, Duane Hatch and Amanda Salas.
She was loved deeply by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Camarillo Christian Church, 1777 Arneill Rd, Camarillo. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donation can be made for Camp scholarships at Camarillo Christian Church-Lake Hume, or to the Kulpahar Kids Home Orphanage at kulpaharkidshomeschool.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 12, 2019