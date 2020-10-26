1/1
Frances Adel Cedergren
Frances Adel Cedergren

Thousand Oaks - Frances Adel Cedergren passed peacefully on October 21, 2020. Frances was born on April 4, 1920 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and married Harold Wesley Cedergren on February 11, 1943.

She moved to Thousand Oaks with her husband and two sons in 1963 where she remained active in her husband's various businesses. In retirement she was a member of Ladies of Charity and a volunteer at the Thousand Oaks Chamber of Commerce and Ventura County Sheriff's Department. She remained active through her 100th birthday enjoying weekly shopping outings, going out for breakfast, and working around the house.

Frances is survived by her son Christopher Cedergren and is preceded in death by her husband Harold and son Gregory Cedergren.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29 at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 1776 Hendrix Ave., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.






Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
101 East Wilbur Road
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
(805) 230-2800
