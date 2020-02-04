|
|
Frances Dominguez
Somis - FRANCES DOMINGUEZ, 94 of Somis, CA passed away on January 31, 2020, from complications of a Stroke.
She was born in Ventura, CA to Emiterio and Guadalupe Aguirre. She lived in Ventura and Moorpark,Ca most of her life. She had 10 Children; Jessie Basquez, Lupe Pace, Emilio, Eric, Steve, Albert, Frank, Ronald Ramirez, Veronica Greene and Rosalie Cruz, she had 31 Grand, 50 Great and 11 Great-Great Grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and would brag to anyone who would listen as to all the grandchildren she had proudly calling them "The United Nations"
During her life she was fortunate enough to travel to visit her daughter to places like Germany a few times, and different States. She resided with her youngest daughter Rosalie and Son-In-Law Leonard Cruz, who would share nightly scripture reading and watch Mass on TV. She would say Leonard was like her own son.
She loved to crochet and make baby blankets for all her grandchildren, she enjoyed eating out and meeting new people and most of all going to church. She prayed continuously and blessed everyone she came in contact with regardless of their religious believe
She is preceded in death by her husband John Dominguez, son Albert Ramirez, sisters; Sylvia Ramirez, Sara Ortiz and Alice Castillo.
Funeral arrangement will be held on Friday 7 Feb 20 at Holy Cross Church, Moorpark, CA, burial to follow at Ivy Lawn, Ventura, Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020