Frances E. (Cooksey) Thacker
Frances E. Thacker (Cooksey)

Frances E. Thacker (Cooksey) was born November 8, 1944 in Ventura, where she lived until 1985. She moved to Bakersfield and spent her remaining years there. She passed away on October 27, 2020.

Frances held various jobs including bookkeeping, asst manager of Mills Jewelers in Ventura. After moving to Bakersfield she worked at Carnation Ice Cream Co and then as Assistant Director for Mentor Mental Health. She loved her clients and they adored her.

Frances enjoyed being a mother and grandmother more than anything. Spending time with her family was what brought her the most joy. She also enjoyed going to the casino and watching sports, especially the horse races.

Frances leaves behind three children. Her son, Bob Cooksey, son and wife Eddie and Jennie Cooksey and her daughter and husband, Rhonda and Roy Beyeler. She also was blessed with eight grandchildren, Nicole, Christina, Charisma, Karyssa, Kiefer, Craig, Mackenzie and Madison, and six great-grandchildren, Kingston Olivia, Rinoa, Jameson, Logan and Gracelyn.

She was a loving and sassy lady. All who knew her loved and adored her!

We love you Mom/Gaga/Grandma Franny! Thank you for loving unconditionally. You will be extremely missed but never forgotten.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6th, 11:00am at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park located at 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura.




Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
