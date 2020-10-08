Frances Evelyn Wornek Shepherd



Ventura - Frances Evelyn Wornek Shepherd was known as Frankie to her friends, mom to her four children: Yvonne Espitia, Jeffrey Shepherd, Laurie Lowry and Matthew Shepherd along with Mimi to her many grandchildren. Frances passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Ventura, California. She was born in Jarbidge, Nevada on September 14, 1923 and moved to Mackay, Idaho shortly after. She moved to Fresno, Ca after her father passed away and ended up as a longtime resident of Ventura after marrying her high school sweetheart Rolland Wayne Shepherd. They were married after Rolland returned home from World War II. She attended Ventura High School and graduated in 1941 and went on to earn a degree in Education from Fresno State College. She taught first grade in Ventura at Lincoln Elementary School as well as Pre School at Trinity Lutheran Church.



In her youth Frances enjoyed attending dances hosted by the United Service Organization with her girlfriends during World War II. She loved to dance the jive, jitterbug and swing and would boast about always having a full dance card. Later in life she enjoyed gardening, cooking for and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a sweet tooth that many of her family inherited and loved when all of her family was together.



For Frances, family was everything. Her love was unconditional and she will be undoubtedly missed. Frances is survived by her two children Laurie Lowry (Steve) and Matthew Shepherd (Kisa) along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Rolland Shepherd as well as her daughter, Yvonne Espitia and son, Jeffrey Shepherd. May they rest in peace. Private funeral services will be held by her family in memory of Frances at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of the BOYKO & REARDON TELEGRAPH ROAD MORTUARY & CREMATION, 15 Teloma Drive Ventura.



Matthew 11:28-30: "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."









