Frances H. Gleim
- - Frances H. Gleim went home with the Lord on June 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Ralph A. Gleim, and her cherished grandson, Alexander Eschrich. She is survived by her four children: Lynn Peterson, Leslie Orth, Robert Kidd, and Nancy Hunnicutt , two step-daughters, Cathy Cockerill and Linda Brister, eight grandchildren, and her sister, Adlyn Hickey. Fran was born on February 19, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Adlyn Hollearn. Frances loved teaching and spent her career working in this profession for the Pt Hueneme School District. Her true passion in life was cooking. Everyone who new Fran benefited from this gift. Fran was the editor of a cookbook, "In Perfect Taste', which was published to support The Haven of Hope Hospice House in Southbridge, Massachusetts. She had an incredible work ethic, raising 4 children while working full-time. She had a strong desire to help anyone in need. If someone was going through a difficult time, Fran would step in and look for ways to help. She frequently would make meals, do laundry and care for their children. Fran finished this life strong and we celebrate knowing she is surrounded by love.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 29, 2019