Frances Hardy Davis

Nashville, TN

Passed away at 90 on January 15th, 2019.

Born to Claude and Hazel Hardy in Wampum, PA. She married Tom Davis in 1950 and moved to Ohio and then California in 1963. In 2011 she moved to live with her son's family in Nashville, TN until her death. She worked for Bank Of America for many years and retired in her mid 70s.

She is survived by her children Tom Davis and wife Cindy of Nashville, TN, Claudia Russell of Anchorage, AK, her grand children Sean Russell and wife Jenyfer of Anchorage, AK, Brittany Russell of Anchorage, AK, Andrew Davis and wife Sarah of Ferndale, MI, Jake Davis and Ethan Davis of Nashville, TN and three great grand children.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her sister Eleanor, her twin brother Edwin "Bud" Hardy, and her beloved dog Dolly.

Memorial arrangements in Camarillo, CA will be announced at a later date. Per her wishes, in lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to a preferred animal rescue organization in her name.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
