|
|
Frances Keiko Takasugi Johnson
Ventura - Frances Keiko Takasugi Johnson passed away on June 6, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1936 in Ventura, CA. The tenth child of Frank and Tono Takasugi.
On August of 1942, the Takasugi family was sent to internment camp at Gila Bend, Arizona. After internment, the family spent some time in Mesa, AZ before returning to Ventura, CA.
Frances, most affectionately known as Fran, graduated from Oxnard High School in 1955. After attending Ventura Community College, she worked as a secretary at St Paul's Methodist Church in Oxnard during the construction of the Church at its current location. In her early career, she began as an Executive Secretary, moving upwards in her career holding positions in finance such as Controller then Finance Director of an independent escrow company, to her position at retirement as a Subdivision Escrow Officer.
Fran married Charles Eugene(Gene) Johnson on July 21, 1968. Her beloved Gene passed away on March 7, 1978.
While Fran enjoyed the relaxation of gardening, she also loved watching all sports. She greatly enjoyed volunteerism and supported multiple charities.
Fran will be remembered as a loving sister to surviving brother Abe Masamichi, most loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as a faithful friend to all that were fortunate to call her such in her full lifetime. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tono Takasugi, brothers Leonard Katsumi, George Joji, Knox Haruo, John Hiroshi, Thomas Goro, Jim Shoichi, Herbert Hoover, Frank Hideto and sister, Ida Etsuko Ross.
Graveside service will be private.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 16 to June 17, 2019