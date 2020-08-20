1/1
Frances Loretta Valance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Loretta Valance

Frances Loretta Valance passed away peacefully in the presence of family on August 17, 2020.

Born on May 8, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the youngest daughter of James Cosley and Mary Phelan. When she was a child, Frances' family moved to Worland, Wyoming where she grew up with her three older sisters - Margaret, Winifred and Alice. Frances graduated from Worland High School in 1956. After graduating she moved back to Chicago and met Mack Darrell Valance; the two were married on January 2,1960 and moved to California, eventually settling in Thousand Oaks. They raised six sons - Mark, Darrell, Shawn, Eric, Aaron and Mack Jr. (Robbie). She also leaves behind four grandchildren whom she loved dearly and is survived by her sister Alice.

Frances' hands were rarely still. She had a flair for crocheting and loved making scarves and blankets for her friends and family. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Frances treasured her sons and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and never failed to make others laugh.

Her words of encouragement, wisdom and comfort kept her family in line, taught them the "school of hard knocks" and gave them much to pass down to their children.

Viewing and wake times are 5-8pm on Monday August 24th and funeral Tuesday August 25th at Valley Oaks memorial Park 5600 Canyon Road, Westlake Village.

All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and grace. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the

Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved