Frances Loretta Valance
Frances Loretta Valance passed away peacefully in the presence of family on August 17, 2020.
Born on May 8, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the youngest daughter of James Cosley and Mary Phelan. When she was a child, Frances' family moved to Worland, Wyoming where she grew up with her three older sisters - Margaret, Winifred and Alice. Frances graduated from Worland High School in 1956. After graduating she moved back to Chicago and met Mack Darrell Valance; the two were married on January 2,1960 and moved to California, eventually settling in Thousand Oaks. They raised six sons - Mark, Darrell, Shawn, Eric, Aaron and Mack Jr. (Robbie). She also leaves behind four grandchildren whom she loved dearly and is survived by her sister Alice.
Frances' hands were rarely still. She had a flair for crocheting and loved making scarves and blankets for her friends and family. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Frances treasured her sons and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and never failed to make others laugh.
Her words of encouragement, wisdom and comfort kept her family in line, taught them the "school of hard knocks" and gave them much to pass down to their children.
Viewing and wake times are 5-8pm on Monday August 24th and funeral Tuesday August 25th at Valley Oaks memorial Park 5600 Canyon Road, Westlake Village.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and grace. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).