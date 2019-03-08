|
Frances "Fran" Mercurio
Nampa, ID
Frances "Fran" Mercurio, 90, of Nampa, ID passed away Feb. 22, 2019 after a brief battle with brain cancer. "Fran" was born to Horace and Alice Bruno Nov. 13, 1928 in Monterey, Ca. She met her childhood sweetheart, Dominick" Merck" Mercurio when she was just 14; they married in 1947 after his return from the Navy (WWII) They moved to Oxnard, Ca where they raised their two daughters.
She leaves the following family members in whom she took great joy; daughter Donna Sassen (Danny) and Shell Mercurio (Paul Shantic); her five grandchildren Tina Hecteman (Kevin), Francine McGrew(John),Peter Sassen(Suzanne), Melodie Nagelschmidt, and Dominick Bernal (Alison); 9 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, siblings; Jay Bruno and Rose Ann Moore. She was proceeded in death by her husband "Merck" and parents Alice and Horace Bruno.
"Fran" was a Food Service Supervisor for Hueneme School Dist. until she retired in 1986. She was a true social butterfly who loved to entertain, and helped coordinate events for Country Estates Mobile Home Park in Ventura. Fran and Merck loved to travel in their little motor home, loved the Oregon coast and stopped at every casino.
Her time in Nampa, Id at Heron Place Assisted Living was spent knitting scarves and baby blankets; playing her infamous Bingo, and gossiping with her friends in the dining room who were quickly nicknamed the "Golden Girls".
The family will always be indebted to the staff at Heron Place in Nampa, ID for their love, care and dedication. No words can express our gratitude. Horizon Hospice's end of life care was outstanding; they treated her with dignity and respect in her final days.
There will be a small memorial gathering at Heron Place Assisted Living in Nampa, ID on March 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In addition, there will be a celebration of life in the Spring at the home of Donna and Danny Sassen in Nampa, ID. Fran wanted no formal services, but loved to party! We will respect her wishes with a Shrimp Feast, play Bingo, serve vanilla ice cream and salute her with "Irish Cream" in the Spring.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019