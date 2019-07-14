Services
Coast Cities Cremations
2781A Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 648-4100
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Cemetery
2370 N. H Street
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Piña Sanchez


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Piña Sanchez Obituary
Frances Piña Sanchez

Oxnard - Frances Piña Sanchez, 101, died Tuesday, July 9th, in Oxnard surrounded by her family.



Frances was born September 8, 1917, in Ellis County, Texas. Her parents, Romana Borjon and Fernando Piña, immigrated to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico, only months before she was born. Frances' earliest memories were traveling through Texas on their way to California. The family would eventually settle at The Limoneira in Santa Paula where they would work and live seasonally for most of Frances' childhood.



Frances married Antonio Sanchez in 1940 and they built their first house in El Rio. She was progressive in her belief in the importance of women working outside of the home. While raising her 6 children, she worked nights at a fish cannery in Colonia and would later work at Stokely's where she made life-long friends. Frances was the matriarch of the family and devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members. Her love for cooking and baking filled her home with a steady stream of visitors.



Frances is survived by her children: Stella (Warren) Jones, Gloria (Carlos) Najera, Richard Sanchez, and Sallie (Rudy Palazuelos) Sanchez; her brother Antonio Aguilera; sister-in-law Catalina Lopez, brother-in-law Pete Sanchez; and her 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio, her daughter Anita Walstrom, her son Antonio Sanchez, her brother Jose Piña, and her sisters Micaela Alvarado, Antonia Gomez and Aurora Espinosa.



Interment of ashes and a prayer service will be held at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H Street in Oxnard, on Wednesday, July 17th, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now