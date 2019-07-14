|
Frances Piña Sanchez
Oxnard - Frances Piña Sanchez, 101, died Tuesday, July 9th, in Oxnard surrounded by her family.
Frances was born September 8, 1917, in Ellis County, Texas. Her parents, Romana Borjon and Fernando Piña, immigrated to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico, only months before she was born. Frances' earliest memories were traveling through Texas on their way to California. The family would eventually settle at The Limoneira in Santa Paula where they would work and live seasonally for most of Frances' childhood.
Frances married Antonio Sanchez in 1940 and they built their first house in El Rio. She was progressive in her belief in the importance of women working outside of the home. While raising her 6 children, she worked nights at a fish cannery in Colonia and would later work at Stokely's where she made life-long friends. Frances was the matriarch of the family and devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members. Her love for cooking and baking filled her home with a steady stream of visitors.
Frances is survived by her children: Stella (Warren) Jones, Gloria (Carlos) Najera, Richard Sanchez, and Sallie (Rudy Palazuelos) Sanchez; her brother Antonio Aguilera; sister-in-law Catalina Lopez, brother-in-law Pete Sanchez; and her 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio, her daughter Anita Walstrom, her son Antonio Sanchez, her brother Jose Piña, and her sisters Micaela Alvarado, Antonia Gomez and Aurora Espinosa.
Interment of ashes and a prayer service will be held at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H Street in Oxnard, on Wednesday, July 17th, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019