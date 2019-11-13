|
Francis Denby "Denny" Gherini, the son of the late Francis and Inez Gherini, passed away at St. John's Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He leaves behind his longtime girlfriend Jean Gentry, his three children Frank, Eric, and Charlotte Ley, his sisters Catherine Beauclair and Andrea Gherini, and five grandchildren (Dane, Emma, Michael, Ethan, and Nicolas Ley).
Denny was born on August 22, 1942, in San Francisco, CA. His family moved to Oxnard in 1952 where Denny graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1960. Denny was an outstanding athlete on the football, basketball, and baseball teams which included three CIF Championships and 'All CIF' honors. After he graduated, Denny continued to play semi-pro baseball from 1960 to 1968. Denny graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1968 and the Western School of Law in 1971. Denny obtained his real estate broker's license in 1975 and worked with Inez Gherini at Alden Realty until 1999. Denny was a kind man and a close friend to many. He loved his children and grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments. Family and friends will greatly miss his big heart and bright smile. Denny is now at peace and reunited with his mom and dad. A private service will be held in Oxnard on Saturday, November 16th.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019