Francis "Frank" Joseph Lirette
Ventura - Frank Lirette, 67, of Ventura, passed away suddenly, on May 25, 2019.
He was born on March 18, 1952, in Pasadena, California, as Francis Joseph Lirette, to his father and mother, Francis Oliver Lirette and Elizabeth Jeanne (Holscher) Lirette.
Frank was a Ventura resident for 29 years. He relocated from Texas in 1989. He spent his working career with Amgen for 25 years in their Lab services, retiring in March of 2017.
Frank was an avid antique car collector.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elizabeth Lirette.
Frank is survived by his siblings, Michael Lirette of Ventura, CA, Kevin Lirette of Big Bear, CA, Jeanne Lirette of Silver Strand Beach, CA, Teresa (Lirette) Carlburg of Pasadena, CA, Karen (Lirette) Sieberlich of Oceanside, CA, and Marie (Lirette) Loop of Los Angeles, CA.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm, at the Aloha Steakhouse, 364 South California Street, in Ventura. Frank's ashes will be scatter in Maui, Hawaii at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019