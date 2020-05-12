|
|
Francis Marion Kirby IV (Frank)
Francis Marion Kirby IV (Frank) was born Sept 13, 1932 and left us on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was raised in Birmingham Alabama by his mother, Bessie Mae, and two sisters Bess and Helen, following the death of his father when Frank was just 3 years old. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1950 and worked as a draftsman until joining the US Air Force in 1951. He was discharged from the Air Force in 1955 and went on to study physics at Pierce College and UCLA on the GI Bill. After college, Frank worked as an Aerospace Engineer at Rockwell International's Rocketdyne division in Canoga Park, CA, and at the same time earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at USC. Frank was an integral part of the team responsible for SSME (Space Shuttle Main Engine) and remained at Rocketdyne for 30 years, after which he retired and went to work as a defense contracting consultant for WJ Schaefer and Associates in Calabasas, CA.
Frank was very involved with his beloved church, United Methodist Church of Thousand Oaks. He served as Head of the Finance Committee, Chair of the Building Committee, Church Treasurer, Member of the Board of Trustees and Treasurer of the Methodist Men of Thousand Oaks. He occasionally taught Sunday School as well. He devoted his retirement to serving his church for as long as he was able.
Frank is survived by Donna, his wife of 57 years, his sister Bess Moyer of Bowling Green, OH, his children Keith Kirby of Hermosa Beach, CA, Leslie Pier of Carlsbad, CA and Kyle Kirby of Sherman Oaks CA, his 10 grandchildren, Cheylin, Haley, Skyanna, Jake, Jack, and Violet Kirby, Maxton and Grace Berg and Evan and Keaton Pier, and two great grandchildren, Bodhi and Zephyr Gage. He will forever be remembered by his kind, gentle spirit, loving heart, warm smile and silly sense of humor. He was a man of great character who went above and beyond for everyone who crossed his path, and was a devoted and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. We were blessed to have him in our life and he will be incredibly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020