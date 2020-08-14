Francis (Frank) MesaCamarillo - Francis (Frank) Mesa, a retired Public Works Operator and long-time resident of Camarillo, CA died unexpectedly of a stroke at the age of 67 while doing what he loved, working in his yard.Frank is survived by his wife, Terry Claire Mesa; his daughters, Tina Hunt and Reba Rich (her husband Kevin Rich); his grandchildren, Eric, Ezra, Evelyn and Eleanor; his siblings, Dennis Mesa, John Mesa, Sharon Burns (husband Rodger) and Vicky Jo Talley (husband Charles); and several wonderful uncles, aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Delfina Aguon Rosario Mesa; his father, Jesus Pablo Mesa; and his brother, Jessie Mesa.Frank was born in the village of Agana on the Island of Guam on September 24, 1952. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army for 3 years before his honorable release. He held the rank of SP4. In 1984, he started working as an Operator with the City of Camarillo Public Works Department at the Water Reclamation Plant. He held this position for 28 years. In May of 1995, he married Terry, a postal worker with the Camarillo Post office and the love of his life.Frank was an avid outdoorsman and a stateside traveling enthusiast. He enjoyed camping and family outings. He loved being a husband, father and grandfather. He was also a problem solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. He will deeply be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00pm on August 20, 2020 at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA.