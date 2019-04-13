|
Francis X. (Mick) Miller
Ventura, CA
Francis X. (Mick) Miller died peacefully at home March 29, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born April 21, 1925, in Los Angeles, CA, to Charles and Elizabeth Miller.
After graduating from Cathedral High school in Los Angeles, Mick attended various colleges throughout the United States, taking many specialized classes which would prepare him for a position with the intelligence department of what would become the United States Airforce, from which he retired in 1968.
While attending classes in Santa Barbara, he met and fell in love with Katharine Hahn. They married in 1949 and had three boys together: Marc, Kurt and Paul.
Mick had an astounding interest in so many disciplines, from the sciences to music and any other subject he could think of. He always had a knack for being keen to learn anything new, be it from literature, casual acquaintances or just plain experience. What he learned he did not forget. If you met him once, he knew you forever.
Mick and Kate settled in Ventura in 1968, with their three boys. In 1971 they bought Saticoy Auto Parts which they ran until retirement in 1990. They then spent their time traveling exploring and hiking he most majestic wonders of America. They eventually fell in love with (and quasi settled) in Mammoth Lakes, CA, which afforded unapparelled access to the beauty of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Everyone who met Mick had a friend for life. He was genuinely interest in their lives. One of his gifts was fluency in several languages, and he used this as a tool to learn and understand multiple cultures.
When Kate passed away in 2005, Mick was devastated. His sons realized his heartbreak could only be cured by a new love and they encouraged him to find one. In 2007, the lovely Marge Hixson fell for his charms and they married. They enjoyed each others company to the fullest.
Mick was preceded in death by six siblings, his first wife Kate and sons: Marc and Kurt. He is survived by his widow Marge, son Paul and his wife Helen, his youngest sister Joanne, grandchildren Jason Miller, Patrick Miller and Bonnie Sanchez, and great grandchildren, Ethan, Mena and Hazel.
