Francisca Dasalla Fernandez
On October 26, 2019 our mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep and joined our Lord in heaven.
Francisca Dasalla Fernandez was born on May 2, 1924 in Santa Maria, Ilocus Sur, Philippines to Simplicio and Juaquina Dasalla, their only child. She went to tailoring school which would later prove to be her gift. Francisca married the late Pancracio Fernandez and had four children. With a strong faith in God, she dedicated herself to raising her family and when she was widowed, she sold handmade blankets and clothes and home grown vegetables to provide for her children.
In 1980, Francisca immigrated to the United States to join her daughter. Not one to be dependent, she soon found a job as a seamstress happily taking the city bus to and from work. Her goal was to earn enough money to bring her sons to the United States which she successfully accomplished.
As she did with her own children, Francisca focused her energy on her grandkids, lovingly caring for them, and always making sure there was a hot meal ready. Her skills as a seamstress continued even after retirement as she worked out of the home, making custom clothing for friends and family. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid sports fan cheering for the Lakers and Dodgers. Her happiest times were at family gatherings, always noting - "I was an only child and now look how big my family has grown." Her devotion to God and love of family blessed her many times over.
We love you Mom, Grandma, Lola. We take comfort in knowing that you are at peace and rest in God's loving arms.
Francisca was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Ricky Fernandez. She is survived by her children Aurora (Pablo) Padre, Filemon (Delia), Romy (Agnes), and Roland (Preciosa), former daughter-in-law Rosalia, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on November 8, 2019 with visitation starting at 5 pm and a rosary/vigil at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be held on November 9, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 25 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard. Arrangements under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo; 805-482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019