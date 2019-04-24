|
Francisco "Pancho" Gonzales
Piru, CA
Francisco "Pancho" Gonzales passed away from a lengthy illness on April 18, 2019. Francisco was born on November 02, 1946 in Ventura, California to Maximo and Victoria Gonzales and was a lifelong resident of Piru. He was a 1966 graduate of Fillmore High School. Francisco was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving the majority of his time in Thailand. When Francisco was discharged from the army, he worked for various aerospace manufacturers in Southern California. He was also a reserve officer with the Fillmore Police Department.
Francisco is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria "Punkin" Gonzales, parents Maximo & Victoria Gonzales, sisters Teresa James and Molly Espinoza. He is survived by his son, Frank(Denise) of Hight Point, North Carolina and daughter, Francine(Herman) Alfaro of Bakersfield, California. He was a proud grandparent to 5 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Francisco is also survived by his sisters, Lucy Godinez, Carolyn Jimenez, Evelyn Gonzales, Maxie Gonzales, and Victoria Gonzales as well as many nieces, nephews, and families members.
A special Thank You to his sister, Victoria Gonzales, who cared for him during his illness.
Funeral Services for Francisco will be held at San Salvador Mission Parish in Piru, CA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00AM beginning first with the recitation of the rosary and followed immediately with the Funeral Mass. Inurnment will then follow at Piru Cemetery.
www.santapaulafuneralhome.com
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, SANTA PAULA, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 24, 2019