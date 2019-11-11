Services
Oxnard - Frank Alfred Oliver, age 69, of Oxnard, California passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Oliver, his mother, Maggie Oliver and his sister, Gwen. Frank is survived by his loving wife Veronica; son, James; daughters, Melanie, Michelle (Michael), Maria (Braulio) along with grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Marcuss and Mikayla. Frank was born in New Orleans, LA. He served in our country's military for 23 years, United States Navy and was stationed in places like the Philippines, Antarctica, Guam, and many more. Frank enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching his favorite sport teams like the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Lakers, but most of all, spending time with family. The family will receive guests Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00a.m. Frank will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
