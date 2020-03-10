|
|
Frank Amos Johnson
Newbury Park - Frank Amos Johnson died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in hospice care at Los Robles Hospital after several years of declining health.
Frank was born in New Haven, Connecticut on March 26, 1929. He attended Wesleyan University where he excelled academically and in track and cross country and where he also earned a master's in teaching and worked as an admissions officer. After serving in the army during the Korean War, he taught high school math, and then continued his education as a Rockefeller Fellow at Yale Divinity School earning a master's in divinity and later a Ph.D. at Sierra University. Frank was ordained in the United Church of Christ (UCC) in 1958, and served pastorates in Waterbury, Connecticut, and Poway, California. In 1971, he left the ministry to become a marriage and family counselor and began private practice in Thousand Oaks. He also served on the faculty of Sierra University and as a part-time faculty member at California Lutheran University. He was a member of the Commission on Teacher Credentialing for the State of California. In 1988, he returned to the ministry at Church of the Oaks in Thousand Oaks and later was co-pastor at Simi Valley UCC when the two churches merged in 1991. Along with these vocations Frank was very involved in Spiritual Direction and with Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), the New Sanctuary Movement, and other groups seeking inclusion of all, justice, and peace. Frank was known for his wise, patient, and thoughtful nature.
Frank loved family life, cherishing and nurturing his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He followed sports, especially basketball, and coached his children's youth teams. He enjoyed music, singing in several choirs, and writing poetry, both humorous and serious. In retirement he traveled extensively, especially in Italy, and visited family members living in the eastern U.S.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances DuBose Johnson; his son, Steve Johnson; daughters and sons-in-law: Caroline Johnson Hodge and husband Thomas Hodge and Julia Johnson Cerny and husband Edward Cerny; and five grandchildren: Peter and Annie Hodge and Caroline, Quinn, and Sarah Cerny.
There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, Simi Valley. In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Frank's memory may donate to the United Church of Christ, Simi Valley at 370 Royal Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020