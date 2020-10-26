Frank "Paco" Arguelles
Santa Paula - At home surrounded by his loving family and the big band music he cherished Frank "Paco" Arguelles passed at age 91 into eternal life on October 18 in the only city he ever lived.
Born in Santa Paula on December 3, 1928, he was the fourth of five children born to the union of Julio and Carmen Arguelles. As with most people of his generation his extraordinary work ethic and patriotism were forged by hard times brought on by the Great Depression and sacrifices of World War II, but his friendly and loyal compassion for others sprung from his devout Catholic faith and the loving Arguelles family he and wife Mary created.
Growing up and attending Santa Paula schools Paco built a treasure chest of lifelong friendships. His civic contributions included involvement in the SP Little League, Cub Scouts, Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop 302 where all three of his sons achieved Eagle Scout, and a sixty-five year 4th Degree membership with Knights of Columbus Council #3608. His passing has deeply touched the hearts of those who came to know, appreciate and respect his stoic character.
A man of many talents Paco's journey through life was marked by an independent and adventurous spirit. As a child he developed a lifelong affinity for cowboy movies and rode his cherished horse "Chapo" on trails up South and North Mountain in search of Santa Paula's scenic views. His love for the outdoors was shaped by his first camping trip in the 1930's to Yosemite National Park and continued until his last visit at age 89, in 2018. He was a passionate gardener who planted abundantly every spring and an excellent cook who could make Chile Verde and can salsa like nobody's business. His self-taught curiosity extended to raising and butchering steers, pigs and sheep and mastering the art of pit barbecue from his elders. And with all these acquired skills he generously shared his bounty with family and friends.
His 35-year career as an Operating Engineer began in 1955 with work on such notable projects as the Santa Felicia and Castaic Dams. On advice from friends he took night classes in Blue Print offered through Ventura College that sharpened his knowledge of construction grading that advanced his responsibilities in that industry. He became project superintendent for the Pomona Paving Co. in the 1960s and cut roads, streets, sidewalks and built pads for residential housing throughout Montecito, Santa Barbara and Goleta. He transitioned to heavier equipment for the Schmidt Construction Co. in the 1970's and finished his career working the dangerous rock quarries of Ojai and Soledad Canyon surviving two steep and harrowing 977 Loader rollovers.
In 1949 he married Mary Ramirez and in the span of three years sons Frank Jr., Albie and Eddie were born thus becoming the focus of their 58-year marriage. The Arguelles household was a gathering place for all to enjoy.
Paco's daring spirit kept him on the move in retirement and in 1991 he and Mary survived one wild motorhome adventure circling Mexico. Multiple trips through Hawaii and Europe, particularly Jaen, Spain to visit his mother's birthplace and connect with family were personal highlights of his life.
He was preceded in death by wife Mary Arguelles in 2007, parents Julio and Carmen Arguelles, brothers Lalo and Mike, and sister Mary. He is survived by sons Frank Jr. (Lynn), Albert (Robyn), and Edward (Patty) Arguelles, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, sister Annie Alamillo, special nephew Michael Alamillo and numerous nephews and nieces.
Rosary services are planned for 9:30 am on Monday, Nov.2 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by Catholic Mass at 10 am and internment at the Santa Paula Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions will apply to all church and gravesite services with no reception planned. All services are under direction of Robert Garcia Jr. Mortuary where obituary, directions, and testimonials may be accessed by visiting their website www.santapaulafuneralhome.com
.
The family extends its appreciation to his beloved caregivers Juanita Alfaro and Norma Gomez, nurse Shari Gerber and Assisted Hospice for their excellent and devoted care that kept him happily at home and at peace.