Frank was born in Ventura, on Feb. 16, 1949 to Frank L. and Ruth C. Kennedy. Frank was a life-long resident of Ventura County until his sudden passing on Feb. 20, 2020 in Ventura.

Frank lived in Fillmore for 33 years.

Frank is survived by his wife of 47 years, LaVoyne Kennedy.

After graduating high school, Frank honorably served 4 years in the U.S. Navy, where he trained as a welder. In 1972, he started working in the East Ventura County oilfields, and in 1979 he became an independent contractor, working for several companies. Frank retired after over 40 years.

He was a good man on the job, a good friend and neighbor, and a great husband, who will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life barbecue will be held at Elkins Ranch Golf Course, Fillmore, Saturday, March 7th, at 2:00 PM.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
